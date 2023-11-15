Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 751 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

