Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $14.18 Million Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

