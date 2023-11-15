Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

