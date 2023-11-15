Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

