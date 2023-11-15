Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 5.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 82,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 578,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.