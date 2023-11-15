Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of ZM opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $748,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $98,156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

