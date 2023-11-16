112,489 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,715,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,860 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Exelixis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,244,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 178,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,006,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.