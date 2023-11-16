11,975 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,706,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

