14,114 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

