3,010 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $461.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

