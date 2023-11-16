3,839 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $446.43 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

