40,462 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,938,011. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.