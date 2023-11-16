570 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MLM opened at $454.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $468.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

