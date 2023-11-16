675 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

ISRG stock opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

