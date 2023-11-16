7,423 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

