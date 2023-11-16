Aaron Easterly Sells 100,000 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00.

Rover Group stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rover Group by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rover Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Rover Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

