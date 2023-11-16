Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Accolade by 6,063.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

