Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $181.70 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.