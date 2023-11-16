Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $161.73.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 77.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 82.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.