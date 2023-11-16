Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

