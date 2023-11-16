AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $87.11 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 225.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

