AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ACM opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.64%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.
AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
