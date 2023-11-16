AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

