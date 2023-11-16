AGF Management Ltd. Buys 29,360 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Premier worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

