AGF Management Ltd. Buys 7,070 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $42.82.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.