AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,048,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSP opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,886 shares of company stock worth $2,481,292. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

