AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $506.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.98. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $558.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

