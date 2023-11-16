AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RLI opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.