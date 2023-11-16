AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HIG opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

