AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

