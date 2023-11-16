AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $156.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

