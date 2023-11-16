AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

