AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.8 %

MSGS stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average of $183.56. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.