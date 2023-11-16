Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

