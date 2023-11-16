Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Announces $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $273.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

