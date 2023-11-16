Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $2,710,325. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

