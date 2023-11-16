Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F5 Trading Up 0.2 %

FFIV opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

