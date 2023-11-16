Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
F5 Trading Up 0.2 %
FFIV opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
