Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.