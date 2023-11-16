AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $110,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

