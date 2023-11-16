AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 173.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

