AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 829.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,267,500 shares of company stock worth $30,081,475. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

