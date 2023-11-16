AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

