AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 332,069 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.