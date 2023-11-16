Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $315,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.35. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 113.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

