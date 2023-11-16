AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,450,449.60 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60.
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.20.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
