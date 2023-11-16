Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 381,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,997,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

