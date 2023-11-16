AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading 10.6% Higher

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 27,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 422,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $639.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

