Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Buys $336,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

