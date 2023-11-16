American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

