American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

AEL stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

